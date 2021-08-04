Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $27.74 million and $116,920.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for about $369.89 or 0.00930641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00100536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00142482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,858.45 or 1.00284472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.81 or 0.00844903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 74,994 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

