Mirrored Twitter 1-Day Volume Tops $107,470.00 (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be purchased for $69.45 or 0.00176862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $26.87 million and $107,470.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00047664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00101792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00143870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,337.42 or 1.00178844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.99 or 0.00845476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 386,881 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars.

