Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $227,529.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $49.55 or 0.00129880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $26.16 million and $227,529.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00045755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00101877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00145258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,146.55 or 0.99994599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.57 or 0.00845555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 527,998 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.