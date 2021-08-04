Mitchell P. Rales Acquires 125,000 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $5,737,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CFX traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,323. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 151.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Colfax by 234.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 108.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Colfax during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.