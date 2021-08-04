MKM Partners Raises NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Price Target to $15.00

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. 65,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,339. The company has a market capitalization of $528.19 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $151,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

