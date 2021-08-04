MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 133.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,047 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of MKS Instruments worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $155.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

