MobileGo (MGO) Price Tops $0.0198

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. MobileGo has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $49,218.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MobileGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MobileGo has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00060400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.24 or 0.00837102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00094818 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00043161 BTC.

MobileGo Coin Profile

MobileGo (CRYPTO:MGO) is a coin. It launched on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. The official message board for MobileGo is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

