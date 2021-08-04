Modefi (MOD) Price Hits $0.96 on Exchanges

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Modefi has a market capitalization of $13.04 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00062693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015611 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.07 or 0.00846121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00043633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00094515 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,545,100 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

