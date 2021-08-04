ModiHost Hits Market Cap of $141,586.14 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. ModiHost has a total market cap of $141,586.14 and $26,145.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00061098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.91 or 0.00843366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00095123 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043438 BTC.

About ModiHost

AIM is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

