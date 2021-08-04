Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Position Increased by Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Moelis & Company accounts for approximately 15.3% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned about 0.27% of Moelis & Company worth $16,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,539,000 after acquiring an additional 749,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $24,781,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,284,000 after acquiring an additional 385,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $20,407,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,511,000 after acquiring an additional 302,483 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,398. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $60.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.44.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

