Mogo (MOGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Mogo to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.
Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Mogo had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. On average, analysts expect Mogo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ MOGO opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mogo has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $386.11 million, a PE ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mogo in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.46.
About Mogo
Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.
