Mogo (MOGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Mogo to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Mogo had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. On average, analysts expect Mogo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MOGO opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mogo has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $386.11 million, a PE ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mogo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Mogo worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mogo in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.46.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

