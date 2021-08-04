Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) CFO Sells $185,250.00 in Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MHK traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.58. 17,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,858. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.59. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $79.77 and a one year high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 293.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.