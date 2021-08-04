Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) CFO Sells $185,250.00 in Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of MHK traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.58. 17,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,858. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.59. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $79.77 and a one year high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 293.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.
About Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.
Featured Story: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.