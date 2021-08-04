MonaCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $88.89 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $88.89 million and $1.06 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,364.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,701.26 or 0.06862176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.87 or 0.01381626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00363001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00130855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.96 or 0.00591801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.00360051 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.60 or 0.00301300 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

