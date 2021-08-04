Mondi (LON:MNDI) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,024.00

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,024 ($26.44) and last traded at GBX 2,018 ($26.37), with a volume of 32499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,008 ($26.23).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,009.17 ($26.25).

The company has a market cap of £9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,732.51.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

