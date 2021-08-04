MonetaryUnit Market Capitalization Tops $1.28 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $2,524.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00105401 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 229,186,810 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

