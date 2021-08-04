Moneynet Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Moneynet has a market cap of $704,704.55 and approximately $21.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moneynet has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Moneynet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00361262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000672 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Moneynet (MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,666,779,203 coins. The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneynet using one of the exchanges listed above.

