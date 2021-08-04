Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,371.04

Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,371.04 ($17.91) and traded as high as GBX 1,412 ($18.45). Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,400 ($18.29), with a volume of 264,925 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 22.25 and a current ratio of 22.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,371.04. The firm has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 2.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Monks Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.01%.

In other news, insider Karl Sternberg bought 1,000 shares of Monks Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) per share, for a total transaction of £13,170 ($17,206.69).

About Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

