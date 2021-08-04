Monolith (TKN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $439.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $7.28 million and $439.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Monolith

Monolith is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

