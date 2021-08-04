Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $384.99

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $384.99 and last traded at $384.29, with a volume of 23383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $379.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,497 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCO)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

