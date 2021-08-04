More Coin (MORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $116,406.29

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $116,406.29 and approximately $738.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00062214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.88 or 0.00831237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00094116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043051 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

