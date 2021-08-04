Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $406.00

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 406 ($5.30) and last traded at GBX 405 ($5.29), with a volume of 240739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399 ($5.21).

MGAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, July 30th. cut their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 385 ($5.03).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 360.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.