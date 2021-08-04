Morgan Sindall Group’s (MGNS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:MGNS traded down GBX 160 ($2.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,280 ($29.79). 135,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,044. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,239.47. Morgan Sindall Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,062 ($13.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,482.43 ($32.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

