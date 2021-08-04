Morgan Stanley Acquires 275,626 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 611.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,626 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Twist Bioscience worth $39,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $48,333.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $226,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,347,316.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,836 shares of company stock worth $14,412,726 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

