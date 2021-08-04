Morgan Stanley Acquires 292,685 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,257,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $38,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,835,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 251,196 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,627,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after purchasing an additional 320,574 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 355,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 80,448 shares during the last quarter.

EMLC opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.39. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

