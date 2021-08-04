Morgan Stanley Acquires 718,019 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 413.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 718,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.63% of The ODP worth $38,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The ODP by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,662,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,987,000 after purchasing an additional 410,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The ODP by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after acquiring an additional 96,136 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The ODP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 517,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,061,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The ODP by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 56,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $497,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $221,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,446.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $963,635 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

ODP opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.02. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.14.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

