Morgan Stanley Acquires 935,950 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 100.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935,950 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Under Armour worth $41,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563,901 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 369.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,787 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Under Armour by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,973,000 after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 417.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,700 shares during the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.96.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

