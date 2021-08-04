Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of Meritage Homes worth $40,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,159,000 after purchasing an additional 465,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $61,734,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,186,000 after purchasing an additional 157,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTH. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $111.08 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.60.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

