Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965,825 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Tapestry worth $39,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

Tapestry stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

