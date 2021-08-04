Morgan Stanley Boosts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $23.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UAA. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Under Armour stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,170 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

