Morgan Stanley Buys 25,539 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of XPO Logistics worth $38,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 844.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock worth $436,297,148. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.27. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.63 and a 12-month high of $153.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.54.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.