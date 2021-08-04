Morgan Stanley Buys 570,464 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 1,257.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,464 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $37,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.62.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

