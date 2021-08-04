Morgan Stanley Buys 590,610 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 147.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.29% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $39,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

NYSE:NSA opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.89. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $55.49.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.25). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

