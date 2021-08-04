Morgan Stanley Buys 71,124 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.72% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $39,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,054,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after buying an additional 60,017 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 106,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 132,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 50,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after buying an additional 43,860 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $24.69.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

