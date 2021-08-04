Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,631,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231,503 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Ballard Power Systems worth $39,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. 26.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDP stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDP. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

