Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243,056 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $40,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OHI. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

