Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $632,227,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,811.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,015,000 after purchasing an additional 663,126 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,241,000 after purchasing an additional 289,138 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $15,251,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,378.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 82,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.97. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $94.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

