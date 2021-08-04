Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Leidos worth $40,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.33. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Leidos’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

