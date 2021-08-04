Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,813 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Amarin worth $39,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 83,559 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

AMRN stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

