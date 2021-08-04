Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,670,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.27% of CryoLife worth $37,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CryoLife by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,968,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,355,000 after acquiring an additional 152,072 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CryoLife by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,508,000 after acquiring an additional 74,061 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CryoLife by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,418,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CryoLife by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CryoLife by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CryoLife news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $170,887.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $377,838.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,139.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CRY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

CryoLife stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.84 and a beta of 1.52. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. Research analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

