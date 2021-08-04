Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Liberty Broadband worth $38,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $180.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $133.86 and a 12-month high of $181.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.