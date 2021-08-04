Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 121.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,732,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Marathon Oil worth $39,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,264,000 after buying an additional 1,266,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after buying an additional 374,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,462,000 after buying an additional 607,626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after buying an additional 1,520,324 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,196,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,503,000 after buying an additional 304,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.