Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.36% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $41,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SLY stock opened at $95.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.60. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.