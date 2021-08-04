Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.14% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $37,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,586,000 after acquiring an additional 161,487 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,361,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after acquiring an additional 132,559 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 397.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after buying an additional 510,474 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 316,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter.

FINX stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78.

