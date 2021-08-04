Morgan Stanley Has $37.85 Million Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.24% of Trupanion worth $37,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

TRUP opened at $115.93 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.07. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.60 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $57,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,009 shares of company stock worth $2,276,435. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

