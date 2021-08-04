Morgan Stanley Has $38.04 Million Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,808,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.49% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $38,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,207,000 after buying an additional 211,820 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 750,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 117,468 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.21%.

TSLX has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

