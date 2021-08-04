Morgan Stanley Has $38.37 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Avery Dennison worth $38,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1,889.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $213.97 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $111.80 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

