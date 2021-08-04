Morgan Stanley Has $38.49 Million Stock Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,852,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 242,757 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of LG Display worth $38,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 1,679.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 520,118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 222.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 424,903 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth $3,273,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). LG Display had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CLSA cut shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nomura raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LG Display has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.