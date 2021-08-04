Morgan Stanley Has $39.21 Million Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,147,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $39,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 196,170.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,308 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $22,301,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,063,000 after purchasing an additional 843,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,002,000. Institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

