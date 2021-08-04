Morgan Stanley Has $39.81 Million Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,483 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of NCR worth $39,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 165.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 80.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NCR by 3,242.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NCR stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

