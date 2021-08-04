Morgan Stanley Has $40.46 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 891,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 216,844 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of CF Industries worth $40,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $64,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of CF stock opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

